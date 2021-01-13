SC governor defends COVID-19 response in State of the State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised South Carolina for its efforts to fight COVID-19 and defended his decisions to shut down the fewest things possible during the pandemic in his State of the State address on Wednesday.

The annual speech by the governor to both tout his successes and outline his priorities for the coming year had a little different twist with the pandemic still raging. South Carolina has set records for new cases this month and is averaging about 50 deaths a day — higher than at any other time.

“In 2020, the pandemic may have slowed us down, but not by much,” McMaster said,

Democrats responded that McMaster was too concerned with saving the profits of businesses and allowed a second wave of COVID-19 to bring death and misery to the state.

“Governor, no matter how much worse it gets, you’ve said you won’t do anything different. We need a plan that includes a statewide mask mandate, moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and clear safety guidelines for schools, businesses and employees,” state Sen. Mia McLeod of Columbia said in her party's response.