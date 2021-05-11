SC governor lets parents opt out of public school mask rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday letting parents opt their children out of wearing masks in public schools, citing widespread coronavirus vaccine access for adults across the state.

The order bans state and local government agencies from requiring people to show proof of vaccination in order to receive government services or access public buildings and facilities as well. Brian Symmes, a spokesman for McMaster, said he had not identified such instances of so-called “vaccine passport” requirements in the state.

“We have known for months that our schools are some of the safest places when it comes to COVID-19,” McMaster said in a statement. “With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children — especially our youngest children — to wear masks against their parents’ wishes.”

McMaster has directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, along with the state Department of Education, to put together standardized forms that parents and legal guardians can sign to exempt their children from mask requirements in any public schools.