SC governor rebuffs door-to-door vaccine help proposal

Federal officials this week defended the door-to-door efforts, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki noting Thursday that the vaccine canvassing is done entirely by volunteers and the White House believes it’s helped boost vaccine rates in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia. She emphasized that the federal government doesn’t keep a database of who’s been vaccinated.

Jeffrey Zeints, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, also said Thursday that “local trusted messengers” like doctors, faith leaders and community leaders are the best people to promote vaccinations and may go door to door.

“So I would say for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted messenger work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, the community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, to save lives and help to end this pandemic,” Zeints said.

McMaster's letter comes a day after state public health officials warned that the overwhelming majority of South Carolinians now being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are those who aren't fully vaccinated.