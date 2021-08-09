SC governor repeats: No mask requirement needed in schools

Just over half of the people in South Carolina have got at least one shot, while about 45% are fully vaccinated, heath officials said.

The numbers leave little doubt the pandemic continues. South Carolina is averaging about 2,500 new COVID-19 cases a day, a number only exceeded during last winter's peak before the vaccine became wildly available.

Hospitals are filling with virus patients again. Since the beginning of July, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has increased more than 400% to over 700 people. Around 200 people are in intensive care with the virus and close to 100 are on ventilators — both five times greater than the number reported at the beginning of the summer by state health officials

"The delta variant does pose a real threat, We know that it spreads more easily," McMaster said before reiterating he is not going to make children wear masks.

Some local governments are discussing trying to find a way around the ban on mask requirements. Columbia passed a state of emergency over the COVID-19 spike last week and followed it up by requiring masks for children between ages 2 and 14, as well as faculty, staff and visitors in both public and private schools and day care centers. Children that young cannot be vaccinated.