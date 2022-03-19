 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

SC governor vetoes partisan school elections in one county

  • 0

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed a proposal that would have allowed candidates for school board in Lancaster County to run as members of political parties.

In his veto message last Monday, McMaster said he wasn't necessarily against partisan school board elections, just the Legislature's decision to only apply it to one county. The governor frequently vetoes what are called local bills.

Instead, McMaster suggested the General Assembly pass a proposal to change the rules for every school district in the state.

“As our recent experience has made abundantly clear, school board elections are critically important,” McMaster wrote in his veto message. “Thus, the manner in which these elections are conducted warrants scrutiny and debate, and the proposal to transition to partisan elections may have merit.”

People are also reading…

Only two other districts in the state — Horry and Lee counties — have partisan races, although officials in those districts have been unable to find documentation allowing the races to be run that way.

Supporters of the bill have said the people of Lancaster County want transparency in school board elections in a county that is both growing rapidly in population and in a conservative direction, citing issues like COVID-19 and curriculum.

Opponents, like the South Carolina School Boards Association, said it would increase polarization and inject politics into school boards at an important time when they are considering how to teach about race and how to respond to COVID-19.

The House initially rejected the proposal on a 47-49 vote with House Democrats and Republicans coming together. But they couldn’t completely kill the idea and the proposal later passed on a 57-39 vote.

The Senate agreed to the proposal without a recorded vote.

The governor’s veto sends the proposal back to both chambers, which must get a two-thirds vote to override McMaster’s decision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News