SC health board joins groups asking to end school mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's health agency became the latest group Friday to ask lawmakers to make it clear that school districts can require students to wear masks without losing state budget money or any other penalties.

The General Assembly put the mask ban item into the budget in early June when South Carolina was seeing an average of 150 COVID-19 cases a day. Ten weeks later, the state is seeing about 3,520 new cases each day.

And that dire new case average comes before about 700,000 public school students completed their first week back in classrooms. Of the more than 5,200 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, more than 500 were in children age 10 and under.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Board voted unanimously Friday to ask the House and Senate to come back in special session to “provide local authority for mask mandates.”

They joined the Republican state education superintendent, House Democrats, teacher groups, an association of school board members, a group of two Democratic and two Republican state senators, several school boards and other groups that have asked lawmakers to reconsider the mask ban.