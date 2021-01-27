SC House aims to rewrite vaccine allocation plan

Gov. Henry McMaster, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said the state also would try to open up vaccinations to those 65 and older “as soon as we can.”

Currently, vaccinations are open to a population that encompasses nearly a million people in the state, including health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff and people 70 and older. As of Wednesday, the state had received just 622,350 doses of the vaccine.

“Right now, we’ve got a log jam,” Smith said.

That hasn't stopped businesses and individuals from petitioning the state's Vaccine Advisory Committee to be moved higher on the list.

Teacher groups, state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and some lawmakers have also implored DHEC to put teachers above other essential workers in Phase 1B of the vaccine plan, citing the need to get children back into schools for face-to-face learning.

The groups say schools are facing severe staffing shortages as some teachers take medical leave because they are in high-risk categories for the virus, and others must quarantine because they’ve contracted COVID-19.