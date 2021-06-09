SC House budget: Raises for public workers; no vaccine lotto

The House added a proposal that would prevent public schools from requiring masks.

Rep. John King said that was micromanaging local governments and dangerous if the COVID-19 pandemic gets back out of control in the fall.

School boards “should have an opportunity to take those decisions. What if something serious happens and we have voted to do this?” said King, a Democrat from Rock Hill.

South Carolina didn't spend any extra money it got in taxes and fees in the current budget in case they needed the savings to cover pandemic shortfalls. The state has brought in even more money this budget year than predicted, thanks in part to federal stimulus given to people and extra sales tax collections.

This budget is nearly $2 billion more than last year's budget, which lawmakers simply cut-and-pasted from the spending plan the year before.

Conservative Republicans in the House stressed the 2021-22 budget was like writing a two-year plan instead of one.

“This is two years of growth we have, especially when we came out of this pandemic better than almost any other state in the union," said House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith, a Republican from Sumter.