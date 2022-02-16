SC House Judiciary meeting ends after leader's medical issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A long delayed House Judiciary Committee meeting ended early Wednesday after Chairman Chris Murphy had what a colleague called a medical issue.

The key House committee was holding just its second meeting this session because Murphy has been unable to come to the Statehouse, first because he had COVID-19 and later because of lingering symptoms and problems from the disease.

Murphy started the meeting, then immediately left, looking like he was in pain, Lawmakers discussed a bill that would establish no-excuse early voting for two weeks for about 30 minutes before Rep. Jay Jordan interrupted and ended the meeting, asking for prayers for Murphy.

“He's had a medical issue and had to leave the building," Jordan said, not providing any additional details.

Murphy, a Republican from North Charleston, has been in the House for 11 years and became chairman of the Judiciary Committee in 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0