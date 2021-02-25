SC House OKs bill tweaking governor's emergency powers

The bill passed Thursday would allow the General Assembly to weigh in within 30 days. They could end or continue a state of emergency with one vote of each chamber or alter it through a more lengthy process. If they don’t meet, the emergency declaration would last as long as the governor wishes.

One change on the House floor would require the General Assembly to meet in an emergency if at least 10 of the state's 46 legislative delegations voted to come back.

Rep. Jonathon Hill was one of three votes against, saying that giving the governor broad emergency powers violates civil liberties. The Townville Republican called McMaster “King Henry” several times as he spoke out against it.

The governor has said his goal wasn’t to avoid legislative oversight, but to keep the government operating in the pandemic emergency because he couldn’t wait for lawmakers to meet when they were trying to stay apart.

McMaster said in his State of the State address last month that he supported the bill.