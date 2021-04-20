SC House panel calls for US constitutional convention

But the only constitutional convention in nearly 250 years of the nation so far — the one that wrote the current Constitution from scratch — was initially called just to make changes to the original government charter of the U.S., the Articles of Confederation.

Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Kingstree Democrat, said that as a Black man, he could not approve of a process that could “change the very fabric of the United States of America”

“What are we to do" if the protections against slavery were removed, McKnight asked. “Find good white folks to buy us who won’t work us so hard?”

On the other side, conservative Republican Rep. John McCravy said he couldn't support a process that could lead to liberal Democrats in Congress appointing themselves to the convention to write the amendments and destroy what he considers a cherished document that allows people to worship as they please and protect themselves with weapons.

U.S. House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi and others would be in charge of writing the new amendments to our Constitution. That scares me," said McCravy, a Greenwood Republican.

The proposal now goes to the House floor.

