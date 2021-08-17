SC House reps look to spend $2.5B in federal pandemic aid

As 49 other states begin to roll out broadband with their funds, the cost of fiber-optic cable and labor will tick up, said Nanette Edwards, executive director of the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Edwards, whose agency has mapped broadband availability across the state, encouraged lawmakers to be flexible and consider other technologies to get the internet to more South Carolinians.

Lawmakers also heard about the many other sums of money that cities, municipalities and counties are receiving from various federal programs. Counties will get about $1 billion and the state's 17 largest cities will receive a total of $191 million.

All but two of South Carolina's 46 counties have drawn down the first sum of cash available to them, said Josh Rhodes with the South Carolina Association of Counties. Rhodes said the counties have considered myriad plans for the funds, from expanding a jail so it can have the capacity for segregating COVID-19 positive patients to providing premium pay to essential workers.

But towns with less than 50,000 people still don't have their cash on hand, said Municipal Association of South Carolina Executive Director Todd Glover said: “You can imagine, my phone has been ringing off the hook."