SC House reverses course, allows partisan school board race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House reversed course Wednesday and approved a bill to allow candidates for school board in Lancaster County to run as members of political parties.

The 57-39 vote will have voters choose between Democrats and Republicans for school board seats. Only two other districts in the state — Horry and Lee counties — have partisan races.

The bill was initially rejected last Thursday on a 47-49 vote with House Democrats and Republicans coming together to say this bill could lead to a dangerous chain reaction by more districts injecting politics into running schools.

But opponents couldn't entirely kill the bill and it came back up without discussion Wednesday and was approved.

Supporters of the bill said last week that the people of Lancaster County want transparency in school board elections in a county that is both growing rapidly in population and in a conservative direction, citing issues like COVID-19 and curriculum.

