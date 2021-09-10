SC House Speaker, other Republicans vow vaccine order fight

Biden's order requires employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing.

Throughout the summer, South Carolina has remained in the bottom 10 of states for percentage of the population fully vaccinated with just under 45% of the eligible population currently at that point.

The state has been suffering another COVID-19 surge. Prisma Healthcare has more patients hospitalized with the virus than even the peak last winter before the vaccine became widely available. The health system had to postpone elective surgeries in Greenville and smaller hospitals.

Daily COVID-19 case counts that were around 150 in June have soared above 5,000. The average number of deaths each day from the virus this month has been above 40, a level only seen during last winter.

Lucas said he and his family are vaccinated, but he doesn't think government should be ordering anyone to get the COVID-19 shot.

McMaster has said repeatedly this summer he received COVID-19 shots and that being vaccinated is the best way to fight the disease.