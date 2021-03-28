 Skip to main content
SC House takes week off; SC Senate to take a long weekend
AP

SC House takes week off; SC Senate to take a long weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is taking the week off and the Senate will take a long Easter weekend.

The House scheduled its annual furlough for this week. Its members left Columbia on Wednesday after finishing work on the state's $9.8 billion budget and won't return until April 6.

The House's spring break is a recent tradition, typically coming after the budget and around Easter.

The South Carolina Senate plans to be in session Tuesday and Wednesday, but will take Thursday off so members can have a longer weekend than normal.

Both chambers expect to be busy when they return April 6. They have just three legislative days before the crossover deadline, when bills must pass at least one chamber or need a two-thirds vote just to be considered.

