SC juvenile justice leader to quit after walkout, poor audit

“He's not a bad man, but boy did he do a bad job,” the Republican senator from Lexington said. “I guess he messed it up as bad as he could and he decided it was time to go.”

The agency's interim director after Pough leaves will be Eden Hendrick. She was named senior deputy director at the juvenile agency last week, according to the governor's office.

Hendrick was assistant general counsel at the state Department of Administration and has spent time as a lawyer for the Department of Social Service and running the Family Court Division in the Richland County prosecutor's office.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he will begin looking for Pough's replacement immediately. The governor stood by Pough even as criticism grew, echoing the director's explanations that he inherited a bunch of problems and just needed more money, staff and time to turn things around.

“I’m grateful for Mr. Pough’s five years of leadership at the Department of Juvenile Justice and his passion for the work of rehabilitating the young people who come under the supervision of the agency," the governor said in a statement.