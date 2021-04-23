SC juvenile prisons under scrutiny by lawmakers again

"We were shocked to hear many of the disturbing findings, ranging from potentially covering up instances of sexual assault and abuse to falsifying records and misuse of funds," the six-member panel of senators from the Corrections and Penology Committee wrote in the Thursday letter.

Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, said the agency intends to thoroughly review the audit report and then will decide whether to conduct a further investigation.

The senators made the request a day after their initial hearing on the report Wednesday. Legislative Audit Council Deputy Director Marcia Lindsay testified that Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough wrote an email telling staffers to report any interactions with auditors back to an agency employee. “This is the first time I've ever seen anything like this,” Lindsay said.

“The staff was very upset and concerned about retaliation for talking with us,” she added.