SC lawmakers advance $208 million for vaccine rollout

State legislators drilled down last week on details of the state’s vaccine plan, questioning state health officials, hospital executives and others involved in the rollout. Health officials have said the state only gets about 63,000 first doses weekly, the primary limiting factor to getting shots in arms faster. Officials say they do not expect to see more doses than that any time soon.

The agency says it will have a new call center to address vaccine questions up and running this week after its existing hotline was swamped with thousands of calls earlier this month. DHEC is also creating a centralized statewide platform people can use to schedule vaccine appointments.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who has spent the past week touring vaccine sites across the state, said hospitals have also significantly ramped up vaccine distribution after officials cleared up misunderstandings about whether to reserve first doses as second doses.

McMaster has urged hospitals, the state’s main vaccine administrators so far, to use up all their doses before the next week’s shipment arrives. Previously, some hospitals had been hanging onto doses because of uncertainty about future shipments.