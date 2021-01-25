SC lawmakers considering $208 million for vaccine rollout

The agency says it will have a new call center to address vaccine questions up and running this week after its existing hotline was swamped with thousands of calls earlier this month. DHEC is also creating a centralized statewide platform people can use to schedule vaccine appointments.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who has spent the past week touring vaccine sites across the state, said hospitals have also significantly ramped up vaccine distribution after officials cleared up misunderstandings about whether to reserve first doses as second doses.

McMaster has urged hospitals, the state’s main vaccine administrators so far, to use up all their doses before the next week’s shipment arrives. Previously, some hospitals had been hanging onto doses because of uncertainty about future shipments.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday that all the doses the state has received have now been used or earmarked for future appointments.

As of Sunday, South Carolina had administered 277,258 of the 542,750 doses received from the federal government. It had utilized 81% of the 274,950 Pfizer doses received and 29% of the 64,400 Moderna doses not allocated to long-term care facility residents and staff.