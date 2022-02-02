 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

SC lawmakers, educators find common ground in school choice

  • 0
School Choice

Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness speaks to a South Carolina Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Maness is also a Republican candidate for education superintendent.

 Jeffrey Collins - staff, AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In a South Carolina General Assembly session that has already shown some sharp divides between lawmakers and teachers and school administrators, a school choice bill has them trying to sing from the same sheet of music.

The bill would require every school district in the state to offer some type of program to send children to a school outside their zoned areas and to allow children to go to a school in a different district. A Senate subcommittee rekindled the proposal at a meeting Wednesday.

Subcommittee chairman Scott Talley listened to representatives of teachers, administrators and school boards who said they support the goals of the proposals with a few tweaks. The Spartanburg Republican didn't call for a vote on the proposal

“Let us have some time to digest what we have heard and what has been presented," Talley said.

People are also reading…

The bill would put some limits on choice — schools, classes and programs can't get overcrowded, students have to meet eligibility requirements for special programs and expelled students can't use choice to switch districts. Students who go to a school outside their attendance zone would have to find their own transportation.

One point of contention with the bill from educators was a requirement that schools let parents know within 10 days if they can go to a school they choose. Some special school programs and magnet schools have tryouts and interviews, which can take weeks to complete and rate.

There also is a question of what would happen to the school district's share of the money it provides for a student if that student were to attend a school in different district.

We “strongly support the expansion of true school choice,” said Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, who also is running this year as a Republican for education superintendent.

Other education bills in various committees this session don't have that kind of support from educators. A voucher bill has them worried money that could be spent to improve public schools will go to private ones instead and several bills dealing with how race, history and other topics are taught has teachers fearful their subjects will be watered down or they could be singled out for teaching tough topics.

Republican Sen. Dwight Loftis introduced the open choice bill after his granddaughter managed to use a choice system in Greenville County schools to get into a robotics program offered by a middle school outside her attendance zone.

The special classes ignited a passion in engineering that she is following into college, the Greenville Republican said.

“It offers greater opportunity for children to move to things they enjoy,” Loftis said.

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Biden: Ready for 'long overdue' pick of Black female justice

Biden: Ready for 'long overdue' pick of Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden strongly affirmed Thursday that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring such historic representation is “long overdue” and promising to announce his choice by the end of February.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Great Wall of China seen from the Olympic bubble

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News