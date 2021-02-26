SC lifts pandemic limits on alcohol sales, mass gatherings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is lifting state pandemic restrictions on mass gatherings and alcohol sales, his office announced Friday.

Starting Monday, restaurants and bars will be able to sell alcohol after 11 p.m. again, and event organizers will no longer have to secure permits for groups of more than 250 people. McMaster is removing the safety measures as coronavirus cases in the state have dropped in recent weeks, he said.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said in a statement. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”

McMaster instituted the late-night booze ban in July, attempting to squelch the spread of the virus among young adults. The governor loosened restrictions on mass gatherings in August, allowing event organizers to apply for exemptions for groups of more than 250 through the Department of Commerce.