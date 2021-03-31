SC proposal would bar employers from requiring COVID vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposal to prevent employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers.

The resolution passed by the Senate Medical Affairs committee Wednesday states that employers can't punish or fire their workers for refusing to get the shots.

The proposal makes some exceptions for hospitals and other employers working with populations who are especially vulnerable to the virus.

Employers could still require quarantines for workers exposed to COVID-19 and provide incentives for employees to get the vaccine.

The proposal now heads to the full Senate for a vote. Senators already passed a separate bill that would prevent lawsuits against businesses and other groups by people who contract COVID-19 as long as federal and state health guidelines were being followed.

