SC Sen. Scott seeks to credit GOP for 'joyful springtime'

In his remarks Wednesday, Scott cited the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, the government drive to help accelerate vaccine development, plus a string of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills last year that dispersed trillions of dollars in aid to businesses, state governments and individuals.

“So why do we feel so divided and anxious?" Scott said. “A nation with so much cause for hope should not feel so heavy-laden."

Scott also criticized many school systems' decisions to halt or limit in-person classes during the pandemic as a safety measure. Those closures, which were recommended by many public health officials, have drawn fire from Republicans as an excessive overreaction and become part of the GOP's culture war with Democrats.

“Locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom is locking adults out of their future,” Scott said. He said that private and religious schools had reopened and called the closures “the clearest case for school choice in our lifetimes.”

Scott cited low unemployment rates for minorities before the pandemic struck last year, calling it “the most inclusive economy in my lifetime." He also praised GOP efforts including tax breaks to encourage business investments in low-income communities.