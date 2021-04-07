 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC Senate approves proposal barring mandatory COVID vaccines
0 comments
AP

SC Senate approves proposal barring mandatory COVID vaccines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved Wednesday a proposal to prevent employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers.

The resolution advanced by senators states that employers can’t punish or fire their workers for refusing to get the shots.

The measure also states that the Department of Health and Environmental Control would not be able to require people who refuse to get vaccinated to quarantine or isolate themselves.

The proposal does make some exceptions for hospitals and other employers working with populations who are especially vulnerable to the virus, such as the elderly or people with certain underlying conditions who have a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

Employers could still require quarantines for workers exposed to COVID-19 and provide incentives for employees to get the vaccine.

Senators have also passed a separate bill that would prevent lawsuits against businesses and other groups by people who contract COVID-19 as long as federal and state health guidelines were being followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration
National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News