SC Senate committee OKs raises for teachers, state workers

“We should almost approach this year as an ongoing budget,” said Bennett, a Republican from Summerville.

Senators on the Finance Committee were given a 30-page spreadsheet Monday as well as a three-page typed list of more than 65 new items where the extra money could go.

The committee approved spending $48 million for a 2% raise for all state employees. They agreed to set aside $72 million for the $1,000 raise for teachers, which would be a more than 2% raise for the lowest-earning workers. Most teachers will also get their typical small, annual pay increases.

The plan includes $100 million for building and other capital improvements at disadvantaged schools with the details to be worked out later.

There are dozens of local projects in the committee's budget, from $2 million to the Mother Emanuel Foundation in Charleston to help pay for a memorial to the nine people killed in a racist massacre in 2015 at the historic African American church to $12 million to renovate Spartanburg's downtown and $3 million to repair the Hunting Island Lighthouse in the Lowcountry.