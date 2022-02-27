 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC Senate OKs banning 'Carolina Squat' truck modification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill making it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end has passed the South Carolina Senate.

Senators voted 33-1 on Thursday to ban what is commonly called the “Carolina Squat.” North Carolina passed a law to ban the modification last September.

Supporters of the bill said the changes are dangerous because, with the front end raised and pointing up, it prevents a driver from seeing pedestrians or smaller cars in front of them.

The bill bans having the front fender of a truck 4 inches (10 centimeters) or more above the rear fender. The first offense would be a $100 fine, but by the third offense the fine rises to $300 and includes a one-year driver's license suspension.

The bill now heads to the House. If it becomes law, it wouldn't go into effect for six months, and police would write warning tickets for six months after that.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

