SC Senate OKs bill clarifying state power for failed schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate approved a bill Thursday clarifying the power of the state education superintendent when she takes over schools or school districts considered to be failing.

The bill had been debated on and off for more than a week and it nearly became the first test of new Senate rules to make it easier to bring issues to a vote in a body that has long respected letting senators talk as long as they wish about an issue. Successful motions to limit debate happen once a year, at most.

But with Republicans gaining three seats in the 2020 election to now have a 30-16 advantage, they passed new rules in January to make it easier to pass a cloture motion and end long debates.

Sen. Mike Fanning opposed the bill, offering a number of changes that weren't approved this week. The Democrat from Fairfield County who considers himself a champion of education was the subject of last year's lone cloture vote.

But instead of having cloture invoked again, he agreed this week to limit himself to three amendments Thursday and take five minutes each to explain them.