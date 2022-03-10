 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

SC Senate unanimously passes income tax cut and rebate

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a $2 billion income tax cut and rebate bill, setting up what will likely be intense negotiations with the House over the $1 billion tax cut it passed last month.

Thursday's vote came just three weeks after Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler first proposed the cut.

The proposal would send a rebate of at least $100 to everyone who files an income tax return in South Carolina, regardless of whether they pay any taxes. Taxpayers who do owe state income tax would get that amount back in 2022 up to $700. It would cost about $1 billion.

People are also reading…

The other $1 billion would go toward cutting the state's top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%, trimming the property tax paid by most manufacturers from 9% to 6% and eliminating income taxes entirely on military retirement income.

Peeler has long made his goal cutting taxes. He had the good fortune when he took over the committee in December of having a combination of a booming economy, federal stimulus money and savings in case the COVID-19 economic downturn was catastrophic. All that left a $4.5 billion windfall in the state’s bank accounts.

Peeler was soaking in the moment as every senator voted “aye” during Thursday's roll call that he almost missed the chance to vote himself.

“I'm like a dog playing poker. When I get dealt a good hand, my tail starts wagging,” said Peeler, a Republican from Gaffney.

Senators cheered Peeler after the vote.

After one more routine approval, the bill heads to the House, which has already passed its own tax cut package which includes the military income tax exemption and reduces the top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% next year and keeps cutting to 6% over five years. It also collapses all other tax brackets to the lowest group at 3%, costing about $600 million in the first year, and $1 billion when fully implemented.

Chances are neither chamber will agree to the other's plan, so a small group of lawmakers will negotiate the differences, likely as they also work out the state's $14 billion budget later in the spring.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey left no doubt which version he thought should prevail.

“I like he’s doing it all at one time. You’re not messing around,” the Republican from Edgefield said of Peeler's plan. “We have the resources. Let’s just do it.”

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel’s parliament to vote on citizenship law affecting Palestinians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News