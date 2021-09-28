SC senators debate how to spend $525M in plutonium deal

"I don’t know of a soul last year who decided not to go to Myrtle Beach because there is plutonium in Barnwell," Hutto said.

South Carolina has long fought with the federal government over the plutonium with officials in the state worried that the radioactive material was sent before the MOX plant was running.

The feds promised in 2002 to get rid of all the plutonium by 2017 and the settlement was brokered after the promise was broken. The 2020 settlement also requires the U.S. to get all the plutonium out by the end of 2036 or face more penalties that could total more than $1 billion.

That possibility of more money almost two decades from now is another reason to be careful how this $525 million is spent, Young said.

“It will not be binding, but it will in some respects be instructive,” Young said.

The Savannah River Site once had nearly 26,000 workers in the early 1990s as it shifted from making nuclear weapons to finding ways to clean and store the radioactive byproducts of weapons and nuclear plants. Now, about 11,000 people work at the site.

———

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0