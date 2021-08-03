SC senators hear rules on spending $2.5B in federal relief

A number of different programs are sending money to the state, county and municipal governments. Some of the local officials have money they can already spend.

But the 254 municipalities in South Carolina with fewer than 50,000 people are waiting for their share of $435 million set aside by the federal government. Rules require the state to officially ask for the state and smaller town money to be released, and Gov. Henry McMaster has said he is waiting until closer to the planned fall General Assembly's special session to finalize how to spend the billions.

South Carolina is only one of seven states that haven't asked for the money.

Representatives for the municipalities said many have been discussing plans on how to spend the aid money for months.

They must spend it by late 2024, which seems like a long time, but all 317 city and county governments across the state — and so many more across the region — will be competing for a limited number of professionals and crews to do the work, Municipal Association of South Carolina Executive Director Todd Glover said.

“There’s going to be a lot of competition for engineers and contractors,” Glover said.