SC senators pass bill allowing open gun carry with a permit

Other changes included eliminating the $50 fee the State Law Enforcement Division charges to get a permit and reducing the number of days that court clerks have to report any charge or other issue that could revoke a permit to the state police to five days. It is currently 30 days.

The bill heads back to the House which passed it in March. If the members approve the Senate changes, it heads to the governor. If they don't, then a small group of lawmakers will try to work out the differences.

Thursday's debate began with Sen. Marlon Kimpson reminding senators he has been pushing his own gun bill for five years without success.

The Democrat from Charleston wants to close a loophole that allowed the shooter in the Charleston church massacre in his district in 2015 to get his gun despite a pending drug charge that might have scuttled the sale.

The person doing the background check called the wrong police agency looking for details on the charge and because they didn't respond in three days, the gun was sold.

Kimpson's proposals were all ruled not relevant to the bill and tossed out.