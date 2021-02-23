SC teachers, essential workers could get vaccine next month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teachers, grocery store employees and other frontline essential workers in South Carolina could be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in two to three weeks, the state's top health official told lawmakers Tuesday.

Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer said his agency is watching vaccine appointments closely to see when to make the vaccine available to more people in the state.

The House committee was considering resolutions to bump teachers up in the state's vaccine line in a push to require schools to reopen for in-person learning. The Senate passed a proposal to do just that earlier in the month, and the state Department of Education says all public school districts have vaccination plans in place for their employees.

But even if South Carolina starts inoculating school employees immediately, by the time teachers get both doses of the vaccine and build up immunity, it will be the end of the school year, Simmer said. And recent federal guidance indicates that vaccine access isn't a prerequisite to opening schools, Simmer added.

“I would love to vaccinate them today if I had the vaccine to give them. But I just don’t," Simmer said.