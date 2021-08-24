SC virus money ideas: I-26 widening, body cameras, broadband

In all, South Carolina will get about $9 billion in federal aid. About two-thirds of it is being sent directly to local governments or school districts or is already allocated. There is also $500 million from a federal settlement over the U.S. government failing to meet deadlines to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site near Aiken.

Accelerate SC released 19 recommendations Tuesday worth about $2.1 billion. They suggested the state hang on to the rest of the money in case unforeseen problems crop up between now and the deadline to spend it all in late 2024.

The group recommended giving $170 million to start a $1.8 billion or more project to widen 70 miles (more than 110 kilometers) of I-26 in the rural areas between Charleston and Columbia.

The corridor sees frequent traffic jams and slow downs as trucks going to and from the state's busiest port mingle with traffic between South Carolina's busiest cities.

“Making this investment now allows us to slingshot this program ahead by six years,” Accelerate SC Executive Director James Burns said.

“When can that start?" someone in the crowd asked.