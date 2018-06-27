06-27-18 13:37,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in South Carolina.
Governor
Henry McMaster (i), GOP
Attorney General
Alan Wilson (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Sean Carrigan, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Brandon Brown, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
William Timmons, GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Robert Williams, Dem
State House - District 5
Neal Collins (i), GOP
State House - District 77
Kambrell Garvin, Dem
State House - District 87
Paula Calhoon, GOP
State House - District 110
William Cogswell (i), GOP