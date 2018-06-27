Subscribe for 33¢ / day

06-27-18 13:37,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in South Carolina.

Governor

Henry McMaster (i), GOP

Attorney General

Alan Wilson (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Sean Carrigan, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Brandon Brown, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

William Timmons, GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Robert Williams, Dem

State House - District 5

Neal Collins (i), GOP

State House - District 77

Kambrell Garvin, Dem

State House - District 87

Paula Calhoon, GOP

State House - District 110

William Cogswell (i), GOP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments