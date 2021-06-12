SCDOT: Road money drops without higher electric car fees

“We know it’s really going to be a problem in 10 to 15 years,” state Sen. Tom Davis said. “We need to get out in front and figure out what are the best ideas out there."

Another idea might be a fee at electric charging stations, said Davis, the Beaufort Republican who is chairman of the subcommittee.

Senate Transportation Chairman Larry Grooms is having the subcommittee meet while the Legislature is not in session so they can have ideas ready when the General Assembly returns in 2022.

“Our state’s growing faster than we can keep up with. That was not addressed in the roads bill we passed," said the Republican from Bonneau.

South Carolina lawmakers voted to raise the gas tax in 2017 for the first time in 30 years. The tax is increasing 2 cents per gallon a year for six years. In July, the gas tax rises for the fifth time to 26.75 cents-per-gallon

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Post and Courier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0