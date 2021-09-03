Schmitt says KC, Jackson County kids can ignore mask mandate

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend masking for school students. Several Missouri doctors have said they fear a new surge in cases due to the lack of mask mandates at most Missouri schools, where fall classes have begun.

Schmitt's letter cites exceptions that allow people to shun masks if they have disabilities where the mask causes impairment to their health and well-being — and notes that the ordinances fail to define either health or well-being. Meanwhile, he wrote that the exceptions apply to anyone under 18.

“I direct that any resident or visitor subject to any physical or legal disability — including any minor under the age of 18 — is exempt from the mask-wearing mandate ... provided that he or she (or a parent or guardian, in the case of minors) believes that wearing a mask or face covering will have any significant adverse impact on their personal, mental, or physical welfare," Schmitt wrote.

University of Missouri-Kansas City Law Professor Ann Marie Marciarille questioned whether Schmitt's reasoning would hold up in front of a judge.

“Would a court looking at this say it's compelling?” Marciarille asked. “I don't think it makes any sense.”

Missouri reported 2,081 newly confirmed virus cases on Friday and 19 more deaths. All told, 636,377 cases and been confirmed since the onset of the pandemic, and 10,651 deaths.

