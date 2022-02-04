Scholarship change for survivors of Idaho soldiers advances

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation prompted by the deaths of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise last year headed to the full House on Friday.

The House Education Committee voted to approve the measure that would change the law to make the spouses and children of Idaho military personnel or public safety officers killed during training eligible for college scholarships.

They’re currently available only to survivors of those imprisoned, missing, killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias said the change could help the spouses and eight children of the guardsmen killed in the February 2021 Black Hawk crash near Boise.

The Idaho National Guard said fog and precipitation caused the helicopter crew to lose visual sight of the ground and surrounding mountainous terrain. Officials said the crew had completed the training mission and was on its way back to the Gowen Field Air National Guard Base at the Boise Airport when the crash happened south of Lucky Peak.

The scholarship recipients get free tuition and on-campus living including housing and food at Idaho public colleges and universities plus $500 per semester for books, according to the Idaho State Board of Education.

