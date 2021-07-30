School board member: require employees to get COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A school board member in a Mississippi school district says he is planning to propose making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees.

Natchez Adams School District board member Phillip West told The Natchez Democrat that the rise in delta variant cases throughout the state is “a public health issue that is becoming a public health crisis” and that “it’s our duty and responsibility to make sure we protect our students and employees.”

School for the Natchez Adams School District begins on Monday. West said he will speak on the proposal during a board meeting on Tuesday.

Other board members told the Democrat they had no comment or did not reply to messages asking their thoughts on the idea.

Department of Education spokesperson Corie Jones told The Associated Press on Friday she had not heard of any similar proposals in other Mississippi districts.