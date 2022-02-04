School board members sue SC officials to stop consolidation

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two school board members of a district taken over by South Carolina education officials are suing to stop the state from consolidating the district into a larger one.

The lawsuit said state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman exceeded her authority taking over Florence School District 4 and and has continued to abuse her power by working to consolidate the district into the much larger Florence School District 1, the Morning News of Florenc e reported.

Spearman suspended the school board and took over Florence District 4 in 2018, blaming poor financial management and low student achievement. She allowed students to attend schools outside the district this school year without paying tuition and plans to send all middle and high school students out of the district next year as the consolidation nears its end.

The lawsuit by Florence District 4 Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols said the financial problems have been resolved. They are challenging the state law cited by Spearman to take over the district and said her actions “accelerated the destruction of a school district without legal authority,” according to the lawsuit.

The first legal issue to be determined may be whether Joe and Echols can sue in the first place. The state is expected to argue the school board's power transferred to Spearman's agency when she took over.

The consolidation would close Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School. Florence District 4 has less than 700 students, while Florence District 1 has about 15,000 students.

A spokesman for the state Education Department said the agency had not seen the lawsuit and wouldn't comment.

