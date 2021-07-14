School, college mandates banned for 'emergency use' vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Public schools and colleges in Ohio would be prohibited from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, under a bill targeting coronavirus vaccinations signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The bill, to take effect in 90 days, would also prohibit individuals who don't receive emergency use vaccines from being denied the chance to participate in school activities such as sports.

The Republican governor signed the bill without comment, although a day earlier he said the FDA needs to move coronavirus vaccines from emergency use authorization to full approval as soon as possible. He said the emergency element is leading to vaccine hesitancy in the state.

“It is past time for the FDA to take into account that hundreds of millions of people have received these vaccines, and move it from an emergency basis over to a regular basis,” the governor said Tuesday. “That will help us, in Ohio and across the country, to get more people vaccinated.”