School COVID-19 outbreaks up dramatically in Maricopa County

“There's something about the delta strain that it affects children just as much as older people, and so what we're seeing is a dramatic rise in children," Sunenshine said. “That was slowly happening, but really started when delta started. And it dramatically shot up when kids went back to school.”

There are other factors driving the increase, Sunenshine said in her presentation to the board. One is that many schools were still in hybrid learning last winter and so fewer students were in class; now, school is mainly in person. There also were mask mandates last year, and many schools do not have them now. On the plus side, many teachers and staff are vaccinated, as are some students 12 and older. No COVID-19 vaccine is yet approved for children under 12.

Schools without mask mandates are twice as likely to have an outbreak, Sunenshine said.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in June barring schools from requiring masks, but a judge ruled this month that the law does not take effect until Sept. 29. Ducey said any school with a mask mandate will not be eligible for additional federal funding that he controls.