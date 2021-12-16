 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

School funding plaintiffs ask NC Supreme Court to weigh in

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Plaintiffs in long-running North Carolina school funding litigation have asked the state's highest court to decide whether a trial judge's directive to send $1.75 billion from government coffers to state agencies to address inequities is lawful.

Lawyers representing school districts and parents on behalf of their children filed two separate appeal notices dated Wednesday with the state Supreme Court.

They are unhappy with last month's decision by a Court of Appeals panel that blocked Superior Court Judge David Lee's order to send the money from being enforced, and want the justices to get involved.

Lee is overseeing the litigation known as “Leandro,” named for one of the plaintiffs in the original lawsuit filed in 1994.

The judge declared last month that he had authority to direct funds from the state treasury because elected officials had failed repeatedly to comply with previous Supreme Court rulings that declared the state constitution gives children the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education.”

People are also reading…

The $1.75 billion would cover two years of a remedial spending plan. It was developed by an outside consultant with input from Gov. Roy Cooper's office and the State Board of Education.

Republicans leading the General Assembly said Lee had no such power, since appropriating state funds rests solely with the legislature. A majority on a Court of Appeals panel, responding to a request for intervention by State Controller Linda Combs, agreed Nov. 30 that Lee overstepped his bounds and blocked the transfer.

The plaintiffs' lawyers question whether the appeal panel's quick ruling ran counter to rules of appellate procedure, as well as to the state constitution and Supreme Court opinions. Lee wrote last month that a portion of the constitution addressing the right to education in part gave him the authority to appropriate funds for education without a specific law of the General Assembly.

“The children of North Carolina have waited long enough for vindication of their constitutional right to the opportunity for a sound basic education and deserve no less,” wrote Melanie Dubis, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers, to the Supreme Court.

Last week, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger asked Lee that they be allowed to formally intervene as defendants in the Leandro case. Lee's order effective challenges the state budget that the General Assembly approves, as well as the legislature's constitutional authority, the GOP leaders' attorneys wrote.

Cooper a Democrat, sought unsuccessfully for the remedial plan to be funded in the recently passed budget law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts that would reshape a southern district in an oil-production region traditionally dominated by Republicans.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News