 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found

From the This morning's top headlines: Friday, July 22 series

Officials say Ukrainian emergency workers have recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country, as attacks continued in several parts of the nation

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country, officials said Friday, as attacks continued in several parts of the nation.

The reported casualties follow a barrage Thursday on a densely populated area of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least three people and wounded 23 others.

In a rare sign of light, the signing was expected Friday of an accord that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipments of grain across the Black Sea and Russia to export grain and fertilizers.

Beyond that, however, there was no indication of relief from the grinding war. Russia this week has reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has spent months trying to conquer the Donbas region.

People are also reading…

The Ukrainian president's office said that in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk province, Russian shelling destroyed a school and damaged 85 residential buildings.

Ukraine's state emergencies agency said it has completed work at the school, which was hit on Thursday, and found three bodies.

“Russian strikes on schools and hospitals are very painful and reflect its true goal of reducing peaceful cities to ruins,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks, repeating his call on residents to evacuate.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, however, said that the Russian strike had killed over 300 Ukrainian troops who used the building of School No. 23 in Kramatorsk as their base. He said another strike destroyed a munitions depot in the industrial zone of the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Konashenkov also said that Russian forces destroyed four HIMARS multiple rocket launchers supplied by the U.S. between July 5 and 20. The U.S. said it has supplied 12 HIMARS systems and will deliver four more. The claims could not be independently verified.

The Ukrainian military has used HIMARS, which have a higher range and better precision compared with similar Soviet-era systems in the Russian and Ukrainian inventory, to strike Russian munitions depots and other key targets.

In the Dnipro region of central Ukraine, three schools were destroyed in the latest Russian strikes, Ukrainian authorities said. Seven Russian missiles hit the small town of Apostolove in the Dnipro region, wounding 18 residents.

Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko decried the “senseless” attack, saying that "there are no military goals behind it and this shelling could only be explained by their desire to keep people on edge and sow panic and fear.”

In other developments Friday:

— The British Defense Ministry said it believes that Russia is experiencing “critical shortages” of dedicated ground-attack missiles and has increased its use of air-defense missiles “in secondary ground attack mode” because of that. It said that Russia has “almost certainly” deployed S-300 and S-400 strategic air defense systems that are designed to shoot down aircraft and missiles at long range, and that there is a “high chance” of them missing their intended targets and causing civilian casualties.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have begun considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons. If the measure passes, it would be the most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s mass shootings. But passage is far from assured. Some moderate Democrats are wary of voting on sweeping gun controls before the November elections. And the bill seems to have little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The push for a ban on assault-type weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse.

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

A bipartisan group of senators has reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That's the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack  rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'not a good idea'

Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'not a good idea'

President Joe Biden says that U.S. military officials believe it’s “not a good idea” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan at the moment. Biden’s comments came in an exchange with reporters on Wednesday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said it would take “resolute and strong measures” should Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks. Pelosi's office says it doesn't comment on her international travel plans for security reasons. She would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News