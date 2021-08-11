School starts in New Mexico with many masked, few vaccinated

“It’s the rapid rise that has caught us by surprise and is quite alarming,” Ross said.

Health officials pointed to modeling that showed New Mexico will likely see around 1,000 new infections a day by the end of the month and that those new infections will likely mean more hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks after that.

They also cited studies that have shown vaccinated people can become infected and spread the virus to others.

“This is a real thing. It changes how we think about things,” Scrase said, adding that masks, hand-washing, social distancing and avoiding large crowds still work to prevent infection.

Scrase and Ross also shared models that showed reductions in the number of daily cases are possible if all students and staff are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Statewide, about 40% of youth ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. That’s far lower than the 65% inoculation rate among New Mexico’s adults.

Albuquerque Public Schools promoted vaccines to parents and students and hosted clinics on campuses this spring and summer, but many students still don’t have shots. Similar efforts were made in Las Cruces.