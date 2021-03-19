Schools candidate used public email to bolster her company

Kerr downplayed the activity in a statement late Thursday, describing the messages as “a handful of emails informing contacts of my next steps as a consultant practice. A few threads in tens of thousands."

Kerr faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly for the open state superintendent seat in an April 6 election. Underly's campaign said the emails show Kerr can't be trusted with taxpayer resources.

Kerr's campaign has been on the defensive since February, when she said she's a Democrat and voted for Joe Biden even though Republicans support her and she got a $15,000 donation from a national conservative megadonor. The state superintendent post is officially nonpartisan but both parties throw their support behind candidates.

That same month she deleted her Twitter account and apologized after posting a message that she was called a racial slur for Black people when she was 16 because her lips were “bigger than most.” Kerr is white.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0