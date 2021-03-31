Schools grapple with governor's order on transgender sports

Even though the activities association reports there are currently no transgender girls playing in girls’ sports and transgender advocates say it sends a hurtful message to transgender children, Noem said the orders “temporarily address the problem” while she worked with lawmakers to come to an agreement on a ban. She indicated there would be a special session in May or June.

While the governor’s spokesman Ian Fury said that “school districts are expected to implement" Noem's policy, school boards are grappling with what to make of it. Wade Pogany, the executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said the organization was analyzing the order, but said he “didn't have any good answers” on whether it would be adopted.

Cynthia Mickelson, the board president for the Sioux Falls School District, said she would recommend waiting to act on Noem's order until after the Legislature's special session. She felt it didn't make sense to adopt a policy that could be upended in a matter of months.

She said that after watching Monday's developments, which started with the House rejecting Noem's partial veto and culminated with the governor's orders, she sent out a single word Tweet: “Nothingburger.”