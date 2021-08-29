Schools struggling to pay for upgraded ventilation systems

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Schools around the state looking to upgrade aging ventilation systems to improve air quality and help fight the airborne spread of COVID-19 may find themselves short on funds, even with federal pandemic aid.

The Hartford Courant reports a state policy restricts aid for heating, air conditioning and air quality control projects. The policy could be reviewed again by legislators, but likely not before the 2022 General Assembly session in February.

“There are some districts that haven’t touched their schools in 40 years,” Kostantinos Diamantis, the state's budget director who also has overseen the state’s school construction program for the past six years, told the newspaper. “The local level needs to belly up to the bar. The cities have an obligation to maintain those buildings.”

Connecticut reimburses communities for between 10% and 71% of new construction and large renovation projects designed to last 20 years or longer, the Courant reported. But the cost of smaller projects such as replacing or upgrading a heating and ventilation system must be absorbed by the town.