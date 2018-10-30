Try 1 month for 99¢

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette's gubernatorial campaign is canceling planned TV ads across Michigan in the final week of the race, except in the Detroit market.

Schuette on Tuesday nixed $445,000 worth of ads on broadcast stations in Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing, Traverse City and Marquette. A planned $441,000 ad buy in metro Detroit is intact.

A Schuette spokesman says the campaign does not comment on ad strategy.

The move comes days after campaign-finance reports showed Democrat Gretchen Whitmer with a financial edge and that Schuette had loaned his campaign $325,000. Whitmer and her allies have been outspending Schuette and his allies on the airwaves.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A poll released Monday by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV showed Whitmer leading 50 percent to 38 percent, with 9 percent undecided.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments