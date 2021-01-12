Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that a coronavirus relief bill will be the top priority for his caucus but added that the recent violence at the Capitol shows the need to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s national security team on “day one” of the new administration.

In a letter to colleagues shared first with The Associated Press, Schumer said the deadly Capitol riot by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump was “one of the darkest days in all of American history.”

The Jan. 6 insurrection “showed us we need qualified Senate-confirmed people (not in an acting capacity) in key national security positions” on day one, including secretary of defense, secretary of homeland security, secretary of state, attorney general and others, Schumer wrote.

“The economic challenges our nation faces also require having key economic nominees confirmed and on the job ASAP,” he said.

His comments were part of a broader push by Biden allies to encourage speedy confirmations of some of his top nominees.