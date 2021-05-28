Schumer sets up June vote on elections overhaul bill

The filibuster is a time-honored Senate tradition that requires a vote by 60 of the 100 senators to cut off debate and advance a bill. With the Senate evenly split, Democrats would need the support of 10 Republicans to move most bills, showing the limits of their ability to advance President Joe Biden's agenda. Some want to change the rules to 51 votes for measures to advance.

Changing the rules would require the support of a majority of senators, but not all Democrats are ready to do so. Two centrists, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are holdouts against any efforts to alter the filibuster, preferring to stick with the current practice that is seen as a way to foster bipartisan compromises with Republicans.

But the two senators expressed exasperation with Republicans ahead of Friday's vote, imploring their colleagues not to stand in the way of a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault by a mob loyal to Trump seeking to overturn Biden's election.

Manchin told reporters afterward that the vote was “disheartening.”